Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF Demands Repeal Of Civil Code Law In Assam

Amid the ongoing Budget Session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly, an AIUDF delegation led by Maulana Badruddin Ajmal submitted a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, raising three key issues - the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the alleged illegal pushback of Indian citizens to Bangladesh, and eviction drives across the state.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the chief minister, AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal urged the state government to withdraw the proposed UCC, alleging that it was "against humanity" and not a truly uniform law.

Ajmal also called for an immediate halt to the alleged pushback of individuals to Bangladesh without proper verification. He said that if a person is genuinely found to be a Bangladeshi national after due legal process, they should be deported through official channels in consultation with Bangladesh. However, he alleged that innocent Indian citizens should not be subjected to such actions.

Former MLA and AIUDF leader Rafiqul Islam said the party's memorandum focused on three demands.

The first demand was the repeal of the UCC passed by the Assam Assembly. He alleged that the legislation was not a genuine Uniform Civil Code because it did not apply equally to all communities in the state.

Rafiqul Islam further claimed that certain provisions imposed aspects of Hindu law on Muslims, which he alleged violated constitutional guarantees, including Articles 14, 15, 29 and 30.

The second demand concerned the alleged pushback of Indian citizens to Bangladesh. Rafiqul Islam claimed that genuine Indian and Assamese citizens were being declared foreigners and taken to the India-Bangladesh border despite possessing long-standing documentary evidence of Indian citizenship.

He said AIUDF had no objection to the deportation of foreign nationals after due legal verification but opposed what it described as the illegal deportation of Indian citizens.

The third demand related to eviction drives carried out across Assam over the past two years. Rafiqul Islam alleged that lakhs of people had been displaced and called on the government to ensure rehabilitation before carrying out any eviction from government land. He said families should first be provided with alternative land or rehabilitation, irrespective of their religion, before any eviction is undertaken.

Rafiqul Islam said the chief minister accepted the memorandum and assured the delegation that the issues would be examined. He added that while the party remained uncertain about the government's response, it would approach the courts, including the Supreme Court, if necessary, should no positive action be taken.