Baby's Body Detached During "Forced Delivery" In UP, Severed Head Left In Womb

A newborn baby's body was detached and the severed head was left in the mother's womb after a healthcare worker allegedly attempted a forced delivery in an ambulance in Uttar Pradesh's Basti.

The horrific incident took place on Monday when the seven-months pregnant woman, Prema Devi, went into labor and was being taken to the Community Health Centre located in the Kudraha area in an ambulance. Shortly before reaching the hospital, the woman experienced sudden labor pains.

Instead of waiting for a specialist doctor, a female healthcare worker - an ASHA worker - present in the ambulance, administered a painkiller injection into Prema Devi and forcibly attempted a normal delivery, her husband, Neeraj Kumar, said. During the delivery, the baby's body protruded out of the woman's womb, while its head remained inside.

Panicked, the healthcare workers declared the woman's condition critical and sent her to a nearby private hospital - where the doctors, considering the risk, referred he to the District Medical College in Kaili.

Ultrasound and tests at the hospital revealed the horrifying scenario. The doctors conducted an immediate surgery and removed the baby's head from the mother's body.

"We operated on a priority basis and removed the head. Currently, the woman is safe and is undergoing treatment," a doctor said.

A case was filed against the ASHA worker and other healthcare workers present in the ambulance. The administration is yet to take action against the accused.

(With inputs from Satish Srivastava)