Baby Born On Train In Assam, Nurse Traveler, Railway Team Help With Delivery

A pregnant woman safely delivered a baby onboard the Avadh Assam Express after she went into labour during the journey, with railway staff, an onboard nurse and medical teams coordinating the emergency response.

The incident took place on June 14 aboard Train No. 15910 (Lalgarh-Dibrugarh) Avadh Assam Express. According to the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the passenger developed labour pain as the train approached Rangiya railway station, prompting an immediate response from railway authorities.

Railway officials coordinated with the Rangiya Control, Commercial and Medical Departments to arrange emergency assistance. A medical team led by Dr Sarat Chandra, Divisional Medical Officer of Rangiya Division, was mobilised and reached Rangiya station before the train's arrival.

Meanwhile, with the assistance of the train's coach attendant and Krishnama Goldsmith Bezbaruah, a nurse from Jorhat Christian Mission Hospital who was travelling on the train, the woman safely delivered the baby onboard.

After the train reached Rangiya, the mother and newborn were attended to by the waiting medical team and shifted to Rangiya Railway Hospital for immediate care.

As the baby was born prematurely, both were later taken by railway ambulance to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for specialised treatment and observation. Railway officials said the mother and child were stable.

The Northeast Frontier Railway appreciated the efforts of its staff and specially acknowledged the role played by Mrs Krishnama Goldsmith Bezbaruah during the emergency.

Railway officials said the incident highlighted the importance of coordinated emergency response systems to ensure passenger safety during unforeseen situations.