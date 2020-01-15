'Big Admirer Of Deepika Padukone, Condemn Trolls': Babul Supriyo

Babul Supriyo slammed trolls for derogatory remarks about Deepika Padukone.

Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Tuesday said Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone meeting a specific group of students at Jawaharlal Nehru University and "ignoring" others in the midst of promotion of her film "Chhapaak", has not gone down well with some people.

Mr Supriyo said some members of the group the actor had met with have now been named as accused.

Responding to a query on Deepika Padukone getting trolled on social media, he said, "I am a big admirer of Deepika Padukone. I even named my younger daughter Naina after her character in her film 'Yeh Jawani hai Deewani'."

"if anyone abuses or uses harsh words (against her on the issue), I will condemn them. The use of any kind of abusive words at any forum should not be done," he said.

Addressing reporters, the BJP leader also slammed trolls for making derogatory remarks against the actor over her visit.

Deepika Padukone had visited JNU on January 7 to express solidarity with students who were attacked by masked mob.

Addressing a press conference in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, Babul Supriyo also accused Opposition parties of spreading a "false propaganda" about the new law.

Reiterating the party line on the new citizenship law, Babul Supriyo said the legislation is not aimed at snatching away citizenship of people in the country.

He said Opposition parties like the TMC, the Congress and the Left are spreading "falsehood" over the CAA for political reasons.