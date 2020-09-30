'Was It Magic?' Asaduddin Owaisi Asks How Babri Masjid Was Demolished

Asaduddin Owaisi wondered how the court could state that there was no conspiracy in the matter.

Expressing outrage over the verdict of a special CBI court that acquitted all 32 accused, including BJP veteran L K Advani, in the Babri mosque demolition case, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday called it "obnoxious" and said the central agency should appeal against it.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Owaisi in his reaction to the judgment said, "This judgment satisfies the collective consciousness of hindutva and its followers and ideology."

He wondered how the court could state that there was no conspiracy in the matter.

"Was it some sort of magic that on December 6 the masjid was demolished? Who called for the assembling of the people over there? Who made sure that they entered over there?" he asked.

Mr Owaisi said the CBI should appeal against the judgment "to protect its independence."

Terming the CBI court's ruling as "obnoxious," he said he would urge the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to appeal against it. The Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992, which triggered riots for several months leaving thousands dead across the country.