Ram Temple Trust Reacts After Akhilesh Yadav's "Missing Funds" Comment

The trust that looks after the administration of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya has sought an investigation into allegations made by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav that crores of rupees the temple received as donations have gone missing.

Mahant Dinendra Das, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said all transactions are properly recorded and processed transparently.

"I have full faith in Lord Ram. If anybody has committed any wrong act, then Lord Ram will himself punish that person. Our trustees will not do such a thing," Das said, adding the trust will accept any decision the government takes in the matter. "If there is any doubt, then conduct an inquiry," he added.

Akhilesh Yadav, who made the allegations in a post on X, also attacked the ruling government over what he alleged was its "silence" on the matter.

"It is very sensitive news for devotees of Lord Ram across the world that crores of rupees from donations made to the Ram temple have been found missing. The government's silence is suspicious," Akhilesh Yadav, who's also a former chief minister, said in the post in Hindi.

The BJP hit back, taking a swipe at the Samajwadi Party chief as someone who had not "contributed even a rupee for the construction of the temple."

BJP spokesperson Sameer Singh alleged that Akhilesh Yadav has insulted Sanatanis. "Akhilesh is anti-Sanatan. He insulted the Ram temple, fired at karsevaks, insulted Kashi Vishwanath temple too, and has not contributed even one rupee to the construction of the temple. But he sees the theft of temple money. We feel that Akhilesh ji is going through mental bankruptcy," Sameer Singh said.

Akhilesh Yadav has said a court must take note of the allegations and take up the case.

Das, the member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said people may comment on all kinds of things but that does not mean they are true.

"Every decision within the trust is made collectively and documented in writing. Accounts of all transactions are meticulously maintained, and everything is proceeding correctly and transparently. There is mutual goodwill and love... Lord Ram sees everything. People may say whatever they please, but all remaining work on the temple is proceeding perfectly," Das said.

On January 22, 2024, the new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the newly constructed temple in Ayodhya amid grand celebrations in the town, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in the rituals.

Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra had said they reviewed vendor payments and whether all building documents have been given to the trust.

"There are nearly 50 such issues under review. The goal is to ensure that all questions are properly answered and compliance is achieved by the end of April," he had told reporters in March.