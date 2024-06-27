Ram Mandir Trust Dismisses Reports Of Water Leakage On Temple's Premises

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was held on January 22 this year.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi TeerthKshetra trust constituted to look after the management of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, dismissed media reports of water leakage from the roof of the temple and said not a single drop of water has dripped from the roof, nor has water entered the sanctum sanctorum from anywhere.

Taking to his official X handle, Mr Rai said, "I am presenting some facts before you regarding the water dripping from the roof of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple during the rainy season."

He added, "The first thing is that in the sanctum sanctorum where Lord Ramlala is seated, not a single drop of water has dripped from the roof, nor has water entered the sanctum sanctorum from anywhere."

Mr Rai further stated that installation of the idol of God, Darshan Puja and construction work is possible only in a temple made of stones. "I am disturbed due to lack of information," he said.

Asserting that the construction work is done of the best quality, Mr Rai said, "For the first time in North India, temple construction is being done using only stones (in North Indian Nagar style) without using iron. In India and abroad, only the temples of Swami Narayan tradition are made of stones."

On June 24, Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, had said that the alleged water leakage at the Ram Mandir was "expected because the Guru Mandap is exposed to the sky."

"I am in Ayodhya. I saw the rainwater dropping from the first floor. This is expected because Guru Mandap is exposed to the sky as the second floor and completion of Shikhar will cover this opening. I also saw some seepage from the conduit as this work on the first floor is in progress. On completion, the conduit will be closed," Mr Mishra had told ANI on Monday.

He further clarified that there is no design or construction issue with the temple and added that the Mandaps which are open may get rainwater drops which was debated but the decision was to keep them open as per Nagar architectural norms.

"There is no drainage in the Sanctum Santorum because all the Mandaps have measured slope for clearance of water and the water in Sanctum Santorum is manually absorbed. Moreover, the devotees are not performing Abhishek on the deity," he added.

According to the Ram Mandir Trust, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

