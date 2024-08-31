Awami League Top Leader's Body Found In Meghalaya Handed Over To Bangladesh

The body of Awami League leader Ishaque Ali Khan Panna was handed over to Bangladesh officials

The body of Awami League leader Ishaque Ali Khan Panna was handed over to Bangladesh officials this afternoon by the Meghalaya government at the Dawki Land Port after completion of all paperwork and formalities.

At 5 am, Panna's body was handed over to an associate approved by the Bangladesh High Commission at Khliehriat Civil Hospital in East Jaintia Hills district.

The body will be taken to his home in Pirojpur district in Bangladesh through the Dawki Land Port in West Jaintia Hills.

Panna was a former general secretary of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and a key member of the Awami League and closely associated with former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Ministry of External Affairs and its Bangladesh counterpart had been working closely ever since the body of Panna was found in a betel nut plantation in Dona Bhoi village in East Jaintia Hills on August 26. The body was identified through a Bangladesh passport.