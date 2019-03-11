Aviation Watchdog To Address Concerns On Boeing Model Post Crash: Updates

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Sunday's crash of a new Boeing 737 Max aircraft is the second fatal crash of the type since October last year.

All India | Posted by | Updated: March 11, 2019 11:34 IST
Jet Airways and SpiceJet continue to operate the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

New Delhi: 

After 157 people,including four Indians, were killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash, India's aviation watchdog, the DGCA, will seek information from Boeing as well as Jet Airways and SpiceJet operating Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.The DGCA or Directorate General of Civil Aviation will seek information from Boeing and Indian carriers operating the model, according to the official. These include Jet Airways and SpiceJet. China's regulator has grounded the 737 Max aircraft by Chinese carriers. Sunday's crash of a new Boeing 737 Max aircraft is the second fatal crash of the type since October last year when an Indonesian Lion Air jetliner crashed with 189 onboard. The Boeing 737 Max has been the company's best selling plane ever. More than 350 Max jets have been delivered.

 

Here are the updates after the Ethiopian Airlines crash:


Mar 11, 2019
11:34 (IST)
SpiceJet told NDTV that it is operating all 13 of its Boeing 737 Max 8 planes.
Mar 11, 2019
11:25 (IST)
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: Jet, SpiceJet To Be Asked For Info On Boeing 737 MAX Model After Ethiopia Crash
Aviation regulator DGCA will seek information from Boeing as well as Jet Airways and SpiceJet operating Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft after the Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday, according to a senior official.
