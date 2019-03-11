Aviation Watchdog To Address Concerns On Boeing Model Post Crash: Updates

Jet Airways and SpiceJet continue to operate the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

After 157 people,including four Indians, were killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash, India's aviation watchdog, the DGCA, will seek information from Boeing as well as Jet Airways and SpiceJet operating Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.The DGCA or Directorate General of Civil Aviation will seek information from Boeing and Indian carriers operating the model, according to the official. These include Jet Airways and SpiceJet. China's regulator has grounded the 737 Max aircraft by Chinese carriers. Sunday's crash of a new Boeing 737 Max aircraft is the second fatal crash of the type since October last year when an Indonesian Lion Air jetliner crashed with 189 onboard. The Boeing 737 Max has been the company's best selling plane ever. More than 350 Max jets have been delivered.

Here are the updates after the Ethiopian Airlines crash: