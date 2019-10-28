Aviation Body Orders IndiGo To Replace Engines On 16 A320 Neo Planes

IndiGo has 16 A320 Neo aircrafts with PW engines that have clocked over 2900 hours (Representational)

The country's civil aviation regulator DGCA, on Monday asked IndiGo not to use A320 Neo planes fitted with Pratt and Whitney (PW) engines that have already been used for over 3,000 hours, or face grounding of aircraft, officials said.

A Directorate General of Civil Aviation official said there are 16 aircraft in IndiGo's fleet in which both the PW engines have been used for more than 2,900 hours.

All 16 aircrafts have to be fitted with at least one modified LPT engine within next 15 days, said the official. "Failing which, all these aircraft shall be grounded. This has been done after studying the pattern and evaluating the risk," the DGCA official said.

In October, Indigo had reported three in-flight engine shutdowns on the A320 (Neo) fitted with PW engines.

These were commanded shutdowns, however, due to the fact that they occurred on consecutive days -- 24th, 25th and 26th October -- a DGCA team visited Indigo premises on October 28 to review the maintenance and safety data.

"A meeting was chaired by DGCA later in the day with senior Indigo team members including COO, safety and maintenance heads. Subsequent to the discussions, Indigo has been instructed to ensure that no such Neo aircraft should be operated which has two Pratt and Whitney 1100 series engine of more than 3000 hour's engine life each. Indigo has been given a fortnight to comply with the instructions," the official said.

