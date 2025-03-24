Auto Drivers, Traders Join "Kheer" Ceremony Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Session

Ahead of the Delhi Legislative Assembly that convenes for its first budget session under the newly elected BJP government on Monday, auto drivers, traders and shopkeepers gathered at the Vidhan Sabha to participate in a 'Kheer' ceremony.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta arrived at the Delhi Assembly this morning ahead of the commencement of proceedings. The Delhi State budget is scheduled to be presented tomorrow.

BJP MLA Karnail Singh stated, "People from all sections of society, including traders and shopkeepers, have been invited. Today marks the first day of the budget session. 'Meethi kheer, meetha budget'."

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta will be moving a motion for the election of financial committees, marking an important step in the assembly's financial governance, according to the List of Business of the House.

"Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister, to move the following motion: "That the Members of this House do proceed to elect in the manner required under Rule 192(2), Rule 194(2) and Rule 196(2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Legislative Assembly of National Capital Territory of Delhi, nine Members each from amongst themselves to serve as Members of the Committee on Public Accounts, Committee on Estimates and Committee on Government Undertakings beginning from 1st April 2025," the list read.

Additionally, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and Member Om Prakash Sharma will present the First Report of the Business Advisory Committee. This report is expected to provide valuable insights into the assembly's business and legislative agenda. Members Sanjay Goyal and Poonam Sharma will present the First Report of the Committee on Private Members' Bills, according to LoB.

This budget session is significant, as it follows the recent 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly election, which saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) return to power after 27 years.

Notably, in the budget session, the CAG report on the functioning of DTC will also be tabled in the House, the Delhi Assembly Secretariat said in a statement. This would be the third CAG report, which will be tabled in the House on Monday.

Earlier, the BJP government tabled two CAG reports on the now-scrapped excise policy and the healthcare system of the national capital during the first assembly session held last month.

Meanwhile, members Surya Prakash Khatri, Mohan Singh Bisht and Raj Kumar Bhatia will continue the discussion regarding water shortage, water logging, sewerage blockage and desilting of drains in Delhi initiated on 3rd March 2025 as directed by the Speaker.

The day's proceedings will commence with the national song, "Vande Mataram", followed by a series of key events.

In Question Hour, members will pose starred questions, and the respective authorities will provide replies. Unstarred questions will be laid on the table for future discussion. Special Mention (Rule-280): Members will raise matters under Rule-280 with the Chair's permission, allowing for discussions on pressing issues.

Moreover, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will move a motion to elect nine members each for the Committee on Public Accounts, Committee on Estimates, and Committee on Government Undertakings.

This election will be crucial in shaping the financial governance of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

These presentations and discussions demonstrate the Delhi Assembly's commitment to addressing key issues affecting the national capital territory.

The budget session is a crucial period in the legislative calendar, during which key financial and policy matters will be discussed and decided upon. The session is tentatively scheduled to run from March 24 to March 28, 2025, with provisions for extension if required.

