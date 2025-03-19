Curfew Continues In Nagpur, 51 Named In FIR Over Religious Clashes

Curfew is still in place for the second consecutive day in 10 police station limits of Nagpur following violent clashes that erupted on March 17.

Pertinently an FIR has also been lodged under the multiple sections from the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 along with other laws such as the Arms Act, Maharashtra Police Act, and Prevention of Public Property Damage Act at the Ganeshpath Police Station.

The complaint has been filed by Police Inspector Jitendra Baburao Gadge and the FIR names 51 individuals, including several minors. The accused are primarily from Nagpur city, residing in areas like Jafar Nagar, Tajbagh, Mominpura, and Bhalaadapura.

According to the FIR, "The protest turned violent when the crowd began hurling stones and throwing petrol bombs at police officers. Police were reportedly attacked with deadly weapons like axes and iron rods. The crowd, despite repeated warnings from the police to disperse, continued to engage in violent actions, threatening the safety of both police personnel and civilians."

As per the FIR, "During the violence in Nagpur, one of the accused took advantage of the darkness and touched the uniform and body of a woman police officer of the RCP squad on duty to remove her clothes. The accused also made obscene gestures and misbehaved with some women police personnel. This has been revealed in the FIR lodged at Ganeshpeth Police Station in Nagpur."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Tuesday assured that the Maharashtra government is taking strict action against those responsible for the recent violence in Nagpur, which led to widespread unrest in parts of the city.

Speaking on the situation, Joshi said, "Govt is handling the situation very well and such things should not happen... It is not about this party or that party, whoever has done wrong, Maharashtra govt is taking action against them."

Several other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs have also condemned the violence that broke out in Nagpur over the demands to remove Aurangzeb's grave.

BJP MP Ashok Chavan said that the "sad incident" has been brought under control and that the truth "will come out after investigation."

"This is a sad incident. Police have brought the situation under control, but it is not right to have communal riots on such issues in the country, it is not right in a progressive state like Maharashtra. The government has brought the entire situation under control. Police have detained many people. The truth will come out after investigation," Chavan told ANI.

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde appealed to the people to maintain peace in the state and said that the police are investigating if the incident was a "pre-planned conspiracy."

"The incident which occurred in Nagpur is unfortunate. Police are investigating if this was a pre-planned conspiracy. Four DCP level officers were injured in this incident. The CM is reviewing the situation. Police have said that many people came from outside. Petrol bombs were also hurled. It is unfortunate that the Police were also attacked. Strict action will be taken in this incident. I appeal to all to maintain peace," Eknath Shinde told reporters.

