Audi Crash Kills 1 In Delhi: How Driver Was Caught In 12 Hours

A 28-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident involving an Audi and an Ertiga in Delhi on Saturday. The Delhi Police solved the case and arrested the missing driver of the Audi within 12 hours of the incident.

The accident occurred around 6:30 am on Ring Road, in front of the World Trade Centre in Bhikaji Cama Place. The victim, identified as Sukhjeet Nanda, a resident of Haryana's Hisar was driving a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga from Dhaula Kuan toward South Extension when his car was struck by a speeding silver Audi sedan. According to eyewitness accounts and police reports, the Audi jumped the road divider and collided with the Ertiga head-on.

Following the crash, the Audi driver fled the scene, leaving behind wreckage and a critically injured victim. Mr Nanda was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Upon receiving information about the incident, officials from Safdarjung Enclave Police Station were dispatched to the scene. An FIR was registered and a special team was formed to track down the driver of the Audi.

The police analysed footage from over 50 CCTV cameras installed along a stretch of nearly 60 kilometres, tracing the Audi's movements from the crash site to various parts of the city. The probe found that the Audi was registered to one Paras Pathania, a 25-year-old resident of Pushkar Enclave in Paschim Vihar.

By the afternoon of January 11, police arrested Paras Pathania at his residence. Pathania has been living in Delhi since April 2024 after relocating from Canada. where he had resided since 2018.

