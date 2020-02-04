'Even Critics Accept This Is Best Budget In Current Global Scenario': PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi said critics accept that this is the best Budget under the prevailing global economic scenario

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that attempts were made to mislead people on the Union Budget, however, even critics now accept that it is the best budget under the prevailing global economic scenario.

Speaking at the BJP parliamentary party meeting in Delhi, PM Modi hailed the Bodo accord and the agreement to settle the members of Bru-Reang tribe in Tripura, terming them "historic" successes of his government in this decade.

It will usher in an era of peace in the northeast which has suffered decades of bloodshed and violence, he said.

Referring to the Union Budget, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, PM Modi said attempts were made to mislead people on it.

"However, people have now realised that it is a very good budget and even critics have acknowledged that this is the best budget under the prevailing global economic scenario," he said.

BJP president JP Nadda, who attended the first parliamentary party meet after becoming the party chief, was felicitated by PM Modi and others.

Mr Nadda expressed confidence about the BJP's win in the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls and added that over 240 party MPs are spending several days in the poor colonies of the national capital to reach out to voters.

