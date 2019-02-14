Elite Commandos, NIA To Join Investigation Into Pulwama Blast

Nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Kashmirs Pulwama district. (AFP)

Experts from the anti-terror commando force National Security Guard (NSG) and investigators of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are being sent to Jammu and Kashmir to join the probe into the terror attack in Pulwama in which nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed, officials said today.

An NIA team of forensic experts is being sent to Srinagar to assist Jammu and Kashmir Police in evaluation, a home ministry official said.

Explosive specialists of the Black Cat commando force NSG will also join in the investigation into the attack, another official said.

Nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Kashmir's Pulwama district after a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into their bus.