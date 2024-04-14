Atishi Writes To Lt Governor, Seeks Action Against DJB CEO After Fight Over Water Kills 1

Atishi alleged no action has been taken to prevent this water crisis in Delhi (File)

Delhi Minister Atishi has written to Lt Governor VK Saxena asking him to suspend the Delhi Jal Board's CEO after a woman was killed following a quarrel with her neighbour over taking water from a common tap in north-east Delhi's Farsh Bazar area.

In the note, Atishi, who also holds the water portfolio, urged Mr Saxena to "institute an independent enquiry into the acts of omission and commission of Chief Secretary, as well as officers of Finance Department, Urban Development Department and DJB".

Their actions have "led to DJB being starved of funds" in the 2023-24 financial year and therefore "unable to execute essential works like installation of borewells", she claimed.

"For more than a year... Chief Minister gave clear directions and a road map to improve water supply in Delhi.

"For the last six months, the undersigned gave repeated directions (enclosed) to the CEO of Delhi Jal Board and the Chief Secretary to ensure augmentation of water supply so that there is no shortage of water when the onset of summer happens.

"However, despite repeated directions, no action has been taken to prevent this water crisis in Delhi," she alleged.

The Delhi Police on Sunday caught a 15-year-old girl for allegedly stabbing her 34-year-old neighbour to death following a dispute over filling water from the common tap, officials said.

"In light of this shocking incident of the death of a woman in Farsh Bazar following violence due to water shortage, Hon''ble LG is requested to immediately suspend the CEO of Delhi Jal Board within 24 hours as this criminal negligence has taken place under his watch.

"Initiate a disciplinary action against all officers both in DJB and other departments of GNCTD responsible for non-augmentation of water supply for summers of 2024," Atishi said.

The actions and inactions of officers of the Delhi government have led to the loss of life in Delhi, she alleged.

"Being in charge of Services and Vigilance, swift and strong action must be taken by the Hon'ble LG to give a message to all officers that such negligence will not be tolerated. The people of Delhi will be looking towards the Hon'ble LG for immediate action," she said.

In the last few weeks, many reminders were given to the CEO of DJB and the chief secretary to ensure that the water supply is augmented through tube wells and water tankers, she claimed.

