"Not Done Any Analysis": Atishi Slams Delhi Government's Budget 2025-26

Attacking the Delhi government for making a Budget without an economic survey, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital, Atishi, on Tuesday said that the government has admitted that they have not done any analysis to make the Budget.

"Is it a good thing that they are saying that they are forming a Budget with reviewing the situation of Delhi's financial condition? I think this means that the Delhi government itself is admitting that they have not done any analysis to make this Budget," Atishi told reporters.

She expressed surprise at the absence of the Economic Survey, which typically precedes the budget presentation.

"It is surprising how the budget was made without an economic survey. To date, we have not seen any government making a budget without an economic survey," she said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday presented the Budget 2025-26 for the national capital. She stated that this year the Delhi government's Budget is Rs. 1 lakh crores.

Calling the Budget "historic," the Chief Minister said that this is a budget of transformation from a dire economy to Viksit Delhi.

"This is not an ordinary budget. Delhi and whole country is watching this. They all have very hope with new government. This budget is not just an account or ledger; this is budget of transformation from bad economy to Viksit Delhi. The Delhi government's budget this year is Rs. 1 lakh crores. This budget is historic. We are presenting a budget of Rs 1 lakh crore. This is 31.5 percent more than last year," Chief Minister Gupta stated in the assembly.

Addressing the assembly, CM Gupta stated that the Delhi government has allocated Rs 5,100 crores for the Mahila Samridhi Yojana. She also proposed Rs. 28,000 crores for capital expenditure in the national capital. To develop infrastructure for better connectivity with the NCR region, Rs. 1000 crores was allocated.

The Chief Minister said, "Soon people will get the benefit of Ayushman Yojana, Ayushman Arogya Mandir. Along with the five lakh from the Center, the Delhi government will give a top-up of five lakh to the people of Delhi under Ayushman, Rs 2144 crores are being allocated for this. We had announced a reward of Rs 2500 for the women of Delhi. A provision of Rs 5,100 crores has been made to implement it under Mahila Samridhi Yojana," the Chief Minister stated in the assembly.

"For women's safety, more than 50,000 cameras will be installed. Rs 3843 crores are allocated for road and bridge infrastructure. Rs 696 crores have been allocated to provide basic facilities in slums and JJ colonies," she added.

The Delhi Chief Minister targeted the previous AAP government for their inaction and claimed that the government income decreased because the government revenue was going into the "pockets" of liquor mafia and PWD contractors.

