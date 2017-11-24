Uttar Pradesh EVM Malfunction: AAP Leader Wants Election Commission Probe

AAP leader Atishi Marlena today demanded that the Election Commission conduct a thorough probe into allegations that electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in the Uttar Pradesh civic body polls were casting votes only for the BJP at several places.Ms Marlena told reporters that cases of EVM malfunctioning were also reported during polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarkhand.The one thing common in all cases was that the vote went to the BJP no matter which button was pressed, she claimed."These cases should be thoroughly investigated by the Election Commission," she said.AAP, which is contesting the UP civic body polls, has demanded that ballot papers be used in the elections. The party has in the past too raised doubts over the functioning of EVMs.