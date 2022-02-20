'BJP's Slip Is Coming Out': Akhilesh Yadav's Party Alleges Irregularities

The third round of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly polls is being held today

The Samajwadi Party today alleged discrepancies in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) during the third phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh. The party claims that the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) issued a slip of the BJP even when their leader had cast a vote for Samajwadi.

"BJP's slip is coming out after pressing the button of Samajwadi Party at booth number 121 of Bhognipur 208 assembly of Kanpur rural. The Election Commission should take cognizance for ensuring smooth and fair voting," Samajwadi tweeted in Hindi.

The Election Commission said that they found the complaint baseless.

"We received a complaint that a chit displaying BJP symbol is getting generated after pressing the button against SP's cycle symbol on the EVM at booth number 21 in Bhognipur, Kanpur Dehat. This complaint has been found baseless," said BD Ram Tiwari, Additional Chief Electoral Officer.

Samajwadi Party also made several other complaints urging the Election Commission to step in and ensure "fair and smooth" elections.

On Twitter, the party alleged that the VVPAT at a booth in Hamirpur was defective. "228 Vidhan Sabha of Hamirpur District, Booth No. 432 Slip is not coming out after casting vote," the party said.

The third round of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly polls is being held today. 59 assembly constituencies across 16 districts are voting today. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.