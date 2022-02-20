Elections 2022 Live Updates: Punjab, 59 Constituencies In UP To Vote Today

Assembly elections 2022: Counting of votes in both the states will take place on March 10. (File)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from the Karhal assembly seat, which will also go to polls today. The BJP has fielded Union minister S P Singh Baghel from the seat.

Here are the live updates on Assembly Elections 2022:

Feb 20, 2022 07:09 (IST) Preparations underway ahead of voting for the #PunjabElections2022; Visuals from polling booth no 76-80 in Mithapur, Jalandhar



Voting for the Punjab Assembly elections will start at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/kZ6QiQJCzI - ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022

Feb 20, 2022 07:03 (IST) Polling begins in 59 constituencies spread across 16 districts in Uttar Pradesh; fate of Akhilesh Yadav, uncle Shivpal to be sealed today

Feb 20, 2022 06:46 (IST) Elections 2022: Punjab will vote in single phase today



The border state Punjab, which has seen high voltage political drama recently, will vote in a single phase to elect 117 members to the state assembly. The last leg of campaigning in the state saw a desperate shift in agenda leaning towards religious identity and separatism.

Feb 20, 2022 06:41 (IST) UP Assembly Elections 2022: 59 seats in Uttar Pradesh will today vote



In Uttar Pradesh, polling is being held in seven-phases. In the third phase, where 59 assembly seats of 16 districts will go to polls, 627 candidates are contesting and over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote. The districts where polling will be held are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhanshi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

Feb 20, 2022 06:39 (IST) Punjab and 59 constituencies across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh (Phase 3 for UP) will go to polls today. Polling in Punjab will be held from 8 am to 6 pm. In UP, it will be from 7 am and 6 pm.