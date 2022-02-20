Elections 2022 Live Updates: Punjab, 59 Constituencies In UP To Vote Today

Punjab and 59 constituencies across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh (Phase 3 for UP) will go to polls today. Polling in Punjab will be held from 8 am to 6 pm. In UP, it will be from 7 am and 6 pm.
In Uttar Pradesh, polling is being held in seven-phases. In the third phase, where 59 assembly seats of 16 districts will go to polls, 627 candidates are contesting and over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote.
The districts where polling will be held are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhanshi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from the Karhal assembly seat, which will also go to polls today. The BJP has fielded Union minister S P Singh Baghel from the seat.
Counting of votes in both the states, along with Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, will take place on March 10.
Preparations underway ahead of voting for the #PunjabElections2022; Visuals from polling booth no 76-80 in Mithapur, Jalandhar- ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022
Voting for the Punjab Assembly elections will start at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/kZ6QiQJCzI
