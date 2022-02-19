Elections 2022 Live Updates: Punjab, Uttar Pradesh Third Phase Polling Tomorrow

Karhal, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting, will go to the polls tomorrow

Voting will be held on all seats in Punjab and 55 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow. Senior leaders of all parties made a last-ditch attempt on Friday to woo voters.

In Uttar Pradesh, polling is being held in seven-phases. In the third phase, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts will vote on Sunday. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray in the phase, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote.

The districts where polling will be held are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhanshi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

The Karhal Assembly seat, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting, will also go to the polls in this phase on Sunday. The BJP has fielded Union minister S P Singh Baghel from the seat.

Polling for the 117-seat Punjab legislative assembly will be held tomorrow. Voting will begin at 7am and go on till 6pm. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Assembly Elections 2022:

