NDTV Battleground Live Updates: Decoding Uttar Pradesh's Polictical Landscape

In NDTV's special election show, we decode the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh, the state with the most Lok Sabha seats. The state features several prestigious seats, such as Varanasi, Rae Bareli, Amethi among others that will see high-stake battles in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls 2024.

In Battleground Uttar Pradesh, NDTV's Editor-In-Chief Sanjay Pugalia discusses with a panel of experts who has the edge in Uttar Pradesh.

Here are the live updates on NDTV's Battleground Uttar Pradesh

May 16, 2024 20:28 (IST) NDTV Battleground Uttar Pradesh: Understanding Mayawati's Politics

"Bipolarity reduced her vote share. Her party is number 3 in non-jaatav voters according to Axis-MySurvey. First is BJP then SP and then BSP," said Amitabh Tiwari, Political Strategist.

"There is more bipolar competition in UP and that's why BSP is now more of a 3rd player. OBC vote might go to BJP, non-jatatav dalit vote might go to BJP, SP. Jaatav vote might stay with BSP but she's losing some support, we saw that in the last election," said Sandeep Shastri, Director - Academics, NITTE Education Trust.

"In 2019 when the Grand Alliance was made in UP, the best possible Opposition alliance, you ignored a 12.5% partner and brought Congress with a 2.5% partner. I don't understand the maths. This election will be the baseline, will bipolarisation take place or Mayawati will be able to hold her 12.5% vote share? If it further reduces then I think existential crisis will happen for BSP," said Yashwant Deshmukh, Founder and Director, CVoter.

May 16, 2024 20:24 (IST) NDTV Battleground Uttar Pradesh: Why Eastern UP Not Giving Results To BJP

"In 2022 Assembly Elections, Samajwadi Party did well in this area. The demographic of this area has dalit-muslim population and non-OBC Yadav. There are small parties here like OP Rajbhar's party and Nishad party," said Amitabh Tiwari, Political Strategist.

May 16, 2024 20:22 (IST) NDTV Battleground Uttar Pradesh: Importance Of Varanasi Seat

"BJP has 50% vote bank in UP. Apart from Hindutva, PM Modi used apolitical communication to interact with people. Why is choosing Varanasi important for PM Modi?," said Sandeep Shastri, Director - Academics, NITTE Education Trust.

"Banaras has a strong cultural significance for Hindus. There has been a strong affinity of Varanasi toward the BJP," said Yashwant Deshmukh, Founder and Director, CVoter.

"In 2014, when BJP was planning a strategy, they needed a great performance and they had to perform in UP to reach the majority mark. If the PM candidate fights from UP also apart from his seat in Gujarat...fighting from Varanasi had an impact on the areas nearby. Varanasi' cultural significance has been a factor. Since 2014, there has been a lot of development that has happened.," said Sandeep Shastri, Director - Academics, NITTE Education Trust.



"The country has changed a lot and the change is rapid and there's only PM Modi who is able to understand the change. Women as a vote bank being compared with beneficiaries is not right....the equation and factors are different. Women voted on issues of toilets, safety security and not primarily on sanitation. No toilets in house was a law and order issue for women. In 2014, after PM Modi came into power, the first programme televised was his interaction with chindren..,these children entered the voting population. In 2014, PM Modi focused on those 10% of new voters," said Yashwant Deshmukh, Founder and Director, CVoter

"We try to cover at least 5% of women in our surveys and we have seen a trend in the last 15 years that women have different opinions than men even in the same families," said Sandeep Shastri, Director - Academics, NITTE Education Trust.



"After Phase 1 turnout, BJP was the 1st party that did a meeting and made it public. Phase 1 is the only phase where NDA was behind INDIA and to cross 370 or 400 mark, they needed gains in phase 1. When BJP won in 1999%, their victory margin was 5%, In 2004 they lost. In 2019, BJP's victory margin on seats was 20%. Swing needed should be around 10%. Silent voters decide elections - They are women and beneficiaries. Women don't present their viewpoint much out in the open and even beneficiaries and they are important voters," said Amitabh Tiwari, Political Strategist

