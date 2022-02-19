21% Of Candidates In Phase 1 Polls In Manipur Have Criminal Cases: Report

The state elections in Manipur will be held in two phases on February 28 and March 5. (File)

Political parties in Manipur seem to have promoted candidates with money power and criminal backgrounds, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms or the ADR. The BJP has fielded the most number of candidatees with criminal cases followed by the JD(U).

At least 21 per cent of the 173 candidates in fray for first phase polls in Manipur have declared criminal cases. Sixteen per cent of them have serious criminal cases against themselves.

While two candidates have declared cases related to crime against women, two candidates have cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves. Six candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

The ADR also said that more than half the candidates contesting the first phase of Manipur elections are crorepatis.

Among the major parties, 11(29%) out of 38 candidates analysed from the BJP, 7(25%) out of 28 candidates analysed from JD(U), 8 (23%) out of 35 candidates analysed from INC and 3 (11%) out of 27 candidates analysed from NPP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among the major parties, 10(26%) out of 38 candidates analysed from BJP, 5(18%) out of 28 candidates analysed from JD(U), 4 (11%) out of 35 candidates analysed from INC and 2 (7%) out of 27 candidates analysed from NPP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Eight out of 38 constituencies are Red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

The state elections in Manipur will be held in two phases on February 28 and March 5.