In UP, 2 Brides Head To Vote Right After Wedding

In the third phase of UP polls, 59 seats spread across 16 districts are voting

As 59 seats in Uttar Pradesh voted in the third phase of the Assembly elections today, two brides made their way to the polling booths from their weddings before heading to their husband's homes.

In Firozabad, a bride identified as Ms Julie, reached the poll booth in her wedding ensemble. Accompanying her was her husband, also dressed in wedding finery.

Ms Julie got married last night and cast her vote before heading for her husband's home. She also posed for the cameras after casting her vote, flaunting her inked finger.

In Mahoba, another bride identified as Ms Geeta, said she was voting for the first time. Speaking to the media, she said, “I am feeling great. It was my duty. I have come to cast my vote for the first time, and I am doing so before my bidaai (bridal farewell).”

She appealed to people to cast their votes and added that she had voted for the development of the area.

In Uttar Pradesh, polling for the Assembly polls is being held in seven phases. In the third phase, 59 seats spread across 16 districts are voting. There are over 2.15 crore eligible voters in these seats and a total of 627 candidates are contesting in this phase.

The districts going to polls include Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhanshi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba.