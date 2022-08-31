Athlete, 16, Stabbed To Death In Haryana, Accused Missing, Says Police

The accused is still missing, police said. (Representational)

A 16-year-old state-level athlete was allegedly stabbed to death in Haryana's Faridabad, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place when Priyanshu was returning after training at a sports complex in Sector 12 on at around 7 pm on Tuesday, they said.

Unidentified men surrounded him near a mall and attacked him with a knife on chest, stomach, back and hands, police said, adding the attackers fled before the police reached the spot.

Priyanshu was taken to BK Hospital where he succumbed during the night, they said.

An FIR has been registered at Faridabad Central police station in this regard, police said.

Priyanshu, a native of Bihar and who lived at Sanjay Colony in Sector 23 in Faridabad, was studying in Class 12 and used to practice 2,000 metres running for about five hours every morning and evening in the sports complex.

His father Jitendra, who drives an autorickshaw for a living, said the victim aspired to qualify for the 2024 Olympics and bring a gold medal for the country.

"Priyanshu had won about 200 medals by participating in sports competitions organised in different states including Haryana. He had often said it doesn't matter if you are an autorickshaw driver and very soon he will bring glory to the country including Haryana and Bihar. Now all those dreams are shattered," he said.

Station House Officer of Faridabad Central police station Dalip Singh said, "We are investigating the matter and trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage. We hope that the accused will be arrested soon. The cause behind the murder will be clear only after the arrest of the accused."

