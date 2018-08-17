Atal Bihari Vajpayee Was A Role Model: Telangana Chief Minister

In his condolence message, MrRao said Atal Bihari Vajpayee was as a great parliamentarian.

All India | | Updated: August 17, 2018 04:29 IST
K. Chandrasekhar Rao described Vajpayee''s demise as a great loss.

Hyderabad: 

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who died on Thursday, led politics with highest standards and stood tall as a role model for the country and the world.

He described Vajpayee''s demise as a great loss. "He was a liberalist, humanist, poet, orator and a man of simplicity. He stood for what he has believed for his entire lifetime," said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President.

