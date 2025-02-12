At RSS' 12-Storey Revamped Office In Delhi, 300 Rooms, Library And Clinic

The BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) that has expanded significantly in the last two decades is moving back to its old address in Delhi as its rebuilding project is nearly done. Some interior work is still going on.

Spread over 3.75 acres, the RSS office houses three 12-storey towers and some 300 rooms. The new office will be used to hold RSS events and provide lodging to RSS workers and leaders.

Ancient and modern techniques have been used in the construction that began in 2018. The main auditorium honours the memory of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ashok Singhal, who was one of the main proponents of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The three towers - ground floor plus 12 floors - are named Sadhna, Prerna and Archna. The name of the building will remain Keshav Kunj.

The building has a massive solar power facility; its library has 8,500 books and is open to researchers. There's also a clinic with a five-bed hospital in the building complex. The new complex cost Rs 150 crore to build, and at least 75,000 donors have contributed to making it.

The construction took over eight years during which the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and delayed work.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will attend a "karyakarta sammelan" of the organisation's Delhi unit on February 19 to mark the beginning of its work from the new building in Delhi's Jhandewalan.

The Nagpur-headquartered organisation will organise its annual 'Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha', considered the RSS' top decision-making body, in Bengaluru from March 21 to March 23.

Some 1,500 people including senior functionaries of the RSS and affiliated organisations will meet to discuss key issues, including organisational matters. Resolutions will be passed to outline the RSS' positions on a host of matters.

The RSS had been using a rented place as its office since 2016, following the beginning of the rebuilding and renovation exercise at the place, out of which it had been working since 1962.

The revamped building - a vast change from the earlier two-storey building - fuses modern technology with ancient architectural practices to make it airy and exposed to ample sunlight. Gujarat-based architect Anup Dave designed it.

The RSS-linked weeklies Panchjanya and Organiser, besides publishing firm Suruchi Prakashan, which has been bringing out books and other literature will also have offices on the RSS office premises.