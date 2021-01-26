At Republic Day Parade With Many Firsts, Ladakh And Covid Tableaux

With the theme of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: COVID tableau of the Department of Biotechnology.

India's 72nd Republic Day parade held in New Delhi boasted of many firsts besides the coronavirus safety measures, like the Ladakh and COVID-19 tableaus that became the talking points on Tuesday.

In the curtailed parade with shorter route, smaller marching contingents and fewer guests, the tableaus - the most-awaited depictions of India's might and culture - were also fewer in number, but encapsulated the year gone by that will forever be remembered for the coronavirus pandemic. In India, however, it will also be remembered for the country's first indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine.

The Department of Biotechnology's tableau on the theme Atmanirbhar Bharat, showcased the country home-grown COVID-19 vaccines with the slogan "Mission Covid Suraksha".

Delhi: With the theme of 'Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: COVID' the tableau of the Department of Biotechnology depicts the process of #COVID19 Vaccine development through various processes. #RepublicDaypic.twitter.com/xBqTeXIVxq — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Set in a ring encircling the earth with India's map square and centre, the tableau not only showcased the indigenous vaccine but the extensive research that is reflective of the country's scientific calibre.

Another first was a tableau dedicated to the country's newest Union Territory Ladakh, which was carved out after bifurcating the state of Jammy and Kashmir in 2019.

The debutant UT highlighted its vision to be "carbon neutral and exemplary for the world" in its tableau that featured a large golden head of a Buddhist deity. In the background were depictions of its remote monasteries in addition to representations of the region's unique culture, customs, costumes and festivals.

The display of cultural tableaux begins at #RepublicDay parade, with Ladakh leading. It's the first-ever tableau of the UT.



It shows Ladakh's culture & communal harmony besides art & architecture, languages & dialects, customs & costumes, fairs & festivals, literature, music. pic.twitter.com/jdBN8KFlE4 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

It also featured the Indian Astronomical Observatory located in Hanle near the capital city of Leh.

Among the other key firsts in this year's parade was Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth -- one of the first three women fighter pilots of the country. She was a part of the Indian Air Force tableau.

#RepublicDay: Flt Lt Bhawna Kanth, one of the first three female fighter pilots of the country, is part of the Indian Air Force tableau at the Republic Day parade pic.twitter.com/60JSBMVtvZ — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Other highlights included the UP state tableau -- 'Ayodhya- the Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh'. It also displayed a model of the Ram Mandir based on the approved design and the Deepotsava, in which millions of earthen lamps are lit.

On Tuesday, there were a total of 17 tableaus from different states, nine tableaus from different ministries and departments of the Central government, and six from Ministry of Defence.

(With input from agencies)