At NDTV Yuva, Galgotias University Students Share Ideas On AI-Driven Automation

The Delhi edition of NDTV Yuva kicked off on Saturday, and this time the spotlight has turned on young Indians who are not just thinking big but actively building solutions that matter.

A strong theme emerging this year is how Gen Z is stepping beyond content and into creation with startups focused on real-world problems. At the event, students from Galgotias University presented ideas which ranged from AI-driven automation and cybersecurity to farm monitoring systems and crop disease detection tools.

One such idea is Kisan Drishti, developed by Saumya. The system is designed, keeping Indian farming conditions in mind, to make agriculture more efficient and data-driven.

“Our next big milestone is to impact at least 1,000 farmers this year and make them grow with 20 per cent better yield,” Saumya said.

Another innovation, Cybergenics, comes from 18-year-old Divyansh. The startup is building AI systems tailored for corporate environments that can learn from human behaviour and improve automation processes.

“At Cybergenics, we have our own AI systems which are trained on the models of the corporate,” he said.

The startup has already secured funding at a valuation of Rs 9 crore and currently has a team of 20 people.

Speaking about starting young, Divyansh added, “Age of 18 was never a limitation for me. It was always about the opportunity that I have the time and energy to learn, take risks and fail.”

Another student, Keshav, has developed Savy Technology, an analytics-driven firm that helps legacy businesses adapt to modern solutions by “tweaking their pipelines, their architectures” and enable smarter workflows and automation.

Ananya spoke about Chop Finance, an AI-powered accounting platform that is built for startups and MSMEs. It is aimed at simplifying financial management and operations.

The NDTV Yuva event also saw the presence of Rajasthan minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association President Mahanaryaman Scindia, actor and Nish Hair founder Parul Gulati and Asian Boxing Championship gold medallist Arundhati Choudhary.