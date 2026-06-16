Key Issues On Agenda For PM Modi, Donald Trump's Bilateral Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will hold a bilateral meeting on June 17, on the sidelines of the 52nd G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France -- their first face-to-face interaction since February last year.

The India-US ties have undergone considerable strain since over multiple issues -- including Washington's imposition of steep tariffs on Indian exports, President Trump's repeated claims that he helped resolve the India-Pakistan conflict in May 2025 -- a claim New Delhi has consistently rejected -- and India's oil trade with Russia.

The meeting also comes amid heightened global security concerns especially since the US-Iran war started, and the ongoing India-US trade deal.

Trade Deal

The biggest agenda of the meeting is expected to the India-US bilateral trade agreement, which has been a work in progress. While the deal is not expected to be finalised during the meeting, some technical discussions may take place, US officials have indicated.

A White House official said that President Trump would not agree to any deal unless "it is a very good deal".

"We think a very good deal is possible. I don't think we'll close that deal at the G7. I think we have further technical discussions to accomplish," another official had said.

India is pushing for preferential tariff treatment as part of negotiations on an interim trade deal. Union minister Piyush Goyal had said last week that the first tranche of a bilateral trade agreement could be concluded by mid-July.

Visa

High on the two leaders' agenda is the H-1B visa and related immigration policies, which hold major implications for Indian professionals working in the US. Indian professionals secure over 70 per cent of all H-1B visas issued by the US. In the recent fiscal cycles, that figure had climbed to 72.3 per cent, prompting allegations of Indians taking away jobs from Americans.

In September, Donald Trump imposed a massive $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas for highly skilled foreign workers - a law that was struck down by a federal court earlier this month.



Prior to that, India had officially flagged to Washington the H-1B visa interview cancellations, fee hike, and mass student visa revocations.

Sailors' Death In Hormuz

India-US ties came under more pressure following the recent US attacks on several oil tankers carrying Indian sailors off the coast of Oman. Three sailors had died.

The foreign ministry had said that they had conveyed deep concern over the use of lethal force against civilian shipping and stressed that attacks on commercial vessels undermine the safety, security and stability of international maritime commerce.

Energy cooperation

The two leaders are also expected to discuss deepening energy cooperation in the backdrop of evolving West Asia developments and shifting global energy markets. This will include boosting oil and gas trade, ensuring stable supply chains, and reducing volatility amid global tensions.

They may also explore collaboration on energy security and diversification.

In May 2026, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington "wants to sell India as much energy as they can buy," signalling a push to expand oil and gas exports and deepen energy ties with New Delhi.

Since the beginning of the Iran war and talks of the US trade deal that is expected to cut down the oil imports from Russia - currently India's biggest supplier -exports from the US have increased.