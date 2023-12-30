'At Least He Won't Go Abroad': BJP MP's Swipe At Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Yatra

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Yatra will start from Manipur on January 14 (File)

BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Saturday advised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to carry on the Bharat Nyay Yatra to witness the developments done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and took a jibe at Wayanad MP's frequent foreign trips.

"At least he won't go abroad due to this yatra and also discover how PM Modi selflessly worked for the development of the nation," said Ravi Kishan.

He further said that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Yatra will bring him closure to reality and he will witness the development works of PM Modi, which Congress failed to achieve in its 65 years of rule.

"Very good; he should do such yatras. He is trying to remain in opposition. At least, through this yatra, he will come to know about his country. He will witness how India progressed under the leadership of PM Modi -- how roads have been developed, how PM Modi worked for the upliftment of the poor and how the Congress government did not provide welfare to the poor for 65 years, he must witness all these through his own eyes," said the BJP MP.

The Nyay Yatra will start on January 14 in Imphal, Manipur and is expected to conclude on March 20 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The yatra will cover 14 states and 85 districts.

During the yatra, Rahul Gandhi is expected to interact with youth, women and marginalised people. The Congress party said that the Nyay Yatra will cover 6,200 kms.

It will traverse a route through the states of Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and finally Maharashtra.

Earlier, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022, and was led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, concluded on January 30, 2023, in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories and having lasted more than 130 days. In the first leg of the yatra, Gandhi had walked almost 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

The impact of Rahul Gandhi's yatra was seen during the polls in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, as the Congress recorded a sharp increase in strike rate and vote share. The Yatra travelled 511km in Karnataka over 22 days between Gundlupet constituency and Raichur Rural constituency.

