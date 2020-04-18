At Least 37 Police Personnel Test Positive For Coronavirus In Maharashtra

Police are working round the clock to ensure that lockdown orders are followed (Representational)

At least 37 police personnel, including eight officers, across Maharashtra have tested coronavirus positive since the outbreak, an official said today.

These police personnel, including 29 constables, possibly came in contact with COVID-19 patients while performing their duties during lockdown. Most of them are from Mumbai, the official said.

"Ever since the lockdown came into force, police are working round the clock to ensure that people are following the prohibitory orders. While performing their duties in crowded areas and some vulnerable places, these police personnel must have come in contact with the infected persons," the official said.

"Till Saturday, 37 police personnel across the state have tested positive for coronavirus," he added.

Meanwhile, as many as 52,625 offences have been registered against those found violating the prohibitory orders during the lockdown, in which 10,729 people have been arrested so far, another official said.

At least 102 cases of assaults on police were registered, in which 162 accused have been held, he said.

Police also arrested 563 persons, who were found moving around despite the instructions to remain in home-quarantine, he said.

Police have seized 33,984 vehicles, which were brought on to the streets illegally during the lockdown, and a fine of Rs 1.91 crore has been collected from the violators, he said.

At least 1,047 cases of illegal transportation have been reported in the state so far, the official said.