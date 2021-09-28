At Delhi Metro Stations, Posters Of Landmark Events Of India's Freedom Struggle

"Event Corner" has been put up in 11 stations of the Delhi Metro

The Delhi Metro has put up colourful posters on key movements and personalities of the freedom struggle at several stations to mark the 75th year of India's Independence.

Small exhibits with old images and texts have been put up at "Event Corners" in 11 stations and large hoardings at several others, officials said Tuesday.

The stations which have such corners include major ones such as Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate, HUDA City Centre, Central Secretariat, and Inderlok.

"To enrich our passengers with information about the immense contribution made by our freedom fighters, DMRC has displayed informative panels at its event corners to celebrate #AmritMahotsav. You can go to any of our event corners to immerse yourself in the history of India," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

India is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav - the 75th year of Independence.

The DMRC authorities said various panels have also been put up in many stations containing key movements which led to the freedom of the country.

These movements include the Champaran Satyagraha led by Mahatma Gandhi in 1917 in Bihar and the non-cooperation movement of 1920.

"On the occasion of #AmritMahotsav, DMRC has put up display panels at various stations containing key movements which led to the freedom of the country. This celebrates the efforts towards the freedom struggle. Keep an eye out for these panels & gain knowledge!" the Delhi Metro also tweeted and shared a few pictures of the exhibits.