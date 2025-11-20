Two officers from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have completed an Antarctic expedition.



Dr Rishi Raj, Additional General Manager (Operations) at DMRC, was accompanied by Sanjeev Kumar, Chief Station Controller at DMRC and a former Indian Navy serviceman. Kumar played a key role in the ceremonial hoisting of the Indian flag on the icy continent.

Raj has now visited all 36 Indian states and union territories, as well as all seven continents. He used the expedition as a platform to promote a cause close to his heart: protecting the environment.

Author of 28 books and creator of more than 600 short films, Raj spoke about the melting landscapes of Antarctica. “Save our mother Earth. Our planet is fragile, and it needs us,” he said. He dedicated the achievement to India's youth, encouraging them to dream boldly while taking responsibility toward the planet.

Indian explorers and achievers are increasingly being supported by corporate sponsors. The Adani Group, for instance, backs a range of individuals, from polar expeditions to chess prodigies such as R Praggnanandhaa.

The Adani Group's support for Praggnanandhaa is one of its most visible individual investments. In 2024, the conglomerate officially announced long-term backing for the chess grandmaster. Chairperson Gautam Adani said he was “extremely proud to support” Praggnanandhaa. Praggnanandhaa expressed gratitude, saying that the support would allow him to focus on bringing more laurels to the nation.

Adani's backing goes beyond chess. Through its “Garv Hai” initiative, the Group has supported more than two dozen athletes in sports such as wrestling, boxing, javelin throw, archery, and running. Gautam Adani has often linked this support to national pride and the potential of young Indians.

The Adani Group invests in social development through the Adani Foundation, its CSR arm. In 2025, the Foundation pledged Rs 2,000 crore to build 20 world-class K-12 schools in partnership with GEMS Education, with 30 per cent of seats reserved for underserved children.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)