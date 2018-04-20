At 14, Actress Millie Bobby Brown Is TIME's Youngest Most Influential Person In the world's TIME100 most influential people of 2018 list, British actress Millie Bobby Brown is the youngest to be featured.

The magazine revealed its annual '100 Most Influential People' list for 2018 on Thursday which recognizes the activism, innovation and achievement of the world's most influential individuals.



Millie Bobby Brown, who starred in the first series when she was 12, rose to prominence for her role as Eleven in the popular science fiction TV show. At 13, she earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.



The 'Stranger Things' star is enjoying a meteoric rise in Hollywood and according to media reports, she is also on course to become one of the youngest Hollywood stars ever to land a producer credit on a feature film.



'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul, who wrote an appreciation of Millie Bobby Brown for Time magazine, called her an "extraordinary" actress.



"She may have been 12 in years (when I met her), but her spirit and mind were timeless. A wise woman was speaking from her cherubic face," Paul said, adding, "it was like speaking to a future mentor with a perspective and groundedness that I could only have dreamed of at that age. Or at any age, if I'm being honest."



"Maybe that's why she's such an extraordinary actor," Paul added.



