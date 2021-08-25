Assets Are Not PM Modi Or BJP's Property: Mamata Banerjee On Monetisation

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said assets belong to the country. (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today slammed the centre over its National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) policy, claiming that it is a ploy to sell assets that belong to the country and not to Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Terming the NMP as a "shocking and unfortunate decision", the Trinamool Congress chief alleged that the money raised by selling those assets will be used during elections against opposition parties.

"We condemn this shocking and unfortunate decision. These assets belong to the country. It is the property of neither (PM) Modi nor the BJP. They (central government) can't just sell a country's assets as per their whims and fancies," Ms Banerjee said at the state secretariat Nabanna.

The entire country will stand together and oppose this "anti-people" decision, she said.

"The BJP should be ashamed. No one has given them the right to sell our nation's assets," she said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that will look to unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from power to road and railways.

