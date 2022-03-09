Download Now

BJP Keeps Uttar Pradesh, Big AAP Win In Punjab, Predicts Another Exit Poll

Assembly Elections 2022: The BJP and its allies will win 43 per cent of the vote share in Uttar Pradesh, while Congress is heading for a humiliating defeat in Punjab and Uttarakhand, says the Lokniti-CSDS exit poll.

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party will win 35 per cent of the votes in UP, said the new exit poll.

The BJP is set for a massive victory in Uttar Pradesh and the Congress will be routed in Punjab, a new post poll survey has predicted just a day before the counting of votes cast in five state elections tomorrow.

Mayawati's BSP is set to win 15 per cent of the votes, the Congress three per cent and the others, four percent, Lokniti-CSDS says, according to a series of tweets by political analyst Sanjay Kumar.

The survey has not done a seat projection.

A health warning - exit polls often get it wrong.

The Lokniti-CSDS exit poll says Congress is heading for a humiliating defeat in Punjab and Uttarakhand. It is a hung verdict again in Goa results, it says.

In Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to win 40 per cent of the votes and the Congress, 26 per cent, says Lokniti-CSDS.

The BJP is set to win seven per cent of the seats while its former ally, Akali Dal, will win 20, says the exit poll.

In Goa, the new exit poll gives the BJP 32 per cent of the seats and the Congress, 29 per cent. The Trinamool Congress will win 14 per cent and AAP will win seven per cent, it says.

Congress will lose in Uttarakhand too, the Lokniti-CSDS survey says. The BJP will win 43 per cent of the votes in Uttarakhand and the Congress, 38 per cent, says the survey.

For UP, Punjab and Goa, these predictions tie in with the exit polls that came out on Monday, after the last round of voting in Uttar Pradesh.

NDTV's poll of exit polls says the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP is likely to win another term by a landslide in UP. The BJP and its allies are tipped to win 241 of the state's 403 seats (the majority-mark is at 202). Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party is set to win 142 seats, the polls say.

For Punjab, earlier exit polls predicted an AAP victory. The exit polls give AAP 63 seats in 117-seat Punjab, with the majority mark at 59. The ruling Congress is set to finish second with 28 seats in the assembly, the polls say.

Most exit polls have predicted hung verdicts in Goa and Uttarakhand.

