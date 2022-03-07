Poll Of Polls Gives Second Term To BJP In Uttar Pradesh

2022 Poll of Exit Poll India: The counting of votes will take place on Thursday.

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will sweep Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will stay with the BJP, exit polls predicted today after the end of voting for state elections seen to be the semi-final ahead of the 2024 national polls.

A health warning - exit polls often get it wrong.

An aggregate of four polls for Uttar Pradesh give the BJP and its allies 240 of the state's 403 seats, with the Samajwadi Party at around 140-plus.

An average of five polls predicts a remarkable win for AAP in its first major state, Punjab. The party has been trying to make a mark outside Delhi, which it has been ruling since 2015.

The exit polls give AAP 68 seats in the 117-seat Punjab, where 59 is the majority mark.

In Uttarakhand, the exit polls predict a close fight, with the BJP marginally ahead but both the BJP and the Congress within reach of power.

The exit polls also foresee a tight race in Goa, with the BJP said to win 18 of the state's 40 seats and the Congress, 15.

The BJP is set to win the most seats in Manipur, say exit polls. The BJP is likely to win 30 seats in the 60-seat assembly, the exit polls say - just one below the majority mark. The Congress may win 14 seats, they say.

The last round of voting in Uttar Pradesh today wrapped month-long polling in UP, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

The counting of votes will take place on Thursday (March 10).