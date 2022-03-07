Poll of Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Updates: Elections End In 5 States, Eyes On Poll Of Exit Polls

The seventh and final phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh concluded today and with this the assembly elections in the five states - Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh - has also ended. While the counting of votes is on May 10, all eyes are now on the exit polls.
The UP polls - spanned over a period of two months - saw a high-octane campaign by the political parties and a a fierce battle between Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and the ruling BJP - which is seeking to override anti-incumbency.
In Punjab, the Congress led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is eyeing a second consecutive term in power, the big challenger is Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Uttarakhand elections witnessed a three-pronged contest with the ruling BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party vying for power in the 70-seat assembly.
The Goa Assembly polls were held in a single phase this time and all 40 constituencies voted the same day. Goa registered a very high voter turnout averaging around 80 per cent.
Manipur voted in two phases - on February 27 and March 3 - as the elections were held for the 60-member state assembly.