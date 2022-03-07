BJP, Congress In Close Contest In Uttarakhand, Exit Polls Show

2022 Poll of Exit Polls Uttarakhand: No clear winner in the average of all available exit polls.

A poll of exit polls for Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022 shows a close contest between the BJP and Congress, with BJP at a slight edge but both parties within reach of a majority. News 24 exit poll shows BJP winning 43 of the total 70 assembly seats in the hill state while the Congress gets 24 in the news channel's poll. However, India TV-Ground Zero Research has BJP at 25-29 and the Congress leading at 37-41.

A health warning - exit polls often get it wrong.

The counting of votes will take place on Thursday (March 10).