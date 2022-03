Goa poll of exit polls: BJP and Congress are seen close in Goa exit polls

Goa might be heading for another hung assembly, much like the cliffhanger of 2017, an aggregate of six exit polls have predicted. Data indicates both BJP and the Congress will end up with 16 seats each in the 40-member house. The kingmaker will be Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, which might win three seats.

Exit polls do not always get it right. The final results will be revealed on March 10, when counting of votes take place.