BJP Likely To Be Largest Party In Manipur, Exit Polls Show

Manipur poll of exit polls: The BJP is likely to emerge as the single-largest party in Manipur

An early poll of exit polls shows the BJP emerging as the single-largest party in Manipur. A poll by Zee News-Designboxed shows the BJP getting 32-38 seats and the Congress 12-17 seats. India TV-Ground Zero Research shows the BJP getting 26-31 seats, while the Congress is getting 12-17 seats in the 60-member assembly.

AFSPA-free Manipur. This was the battlefield slogan that every political party in Manipur used during campaigning to win support.

In the last election, the National People's Party, or NPP, had helped the BJP form government in 2017 by adding its MLAs to reach the majority mark in the 60-seat house.

Exit polls do not always get it right. The final results will be revealed only on March 10, when counting of votes take place.