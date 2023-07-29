'Mere Show-Off': BJP Slams Opposition's Manipur Visit Amid Ethnic Clashes

The delegation of Opposition leaders are on a two-day Manipur visit

The opposition is "staging a drama" while the Centre is trying to restore normalcy, the BJP's National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh, said, slamming the Opposition delegation that visited Manipur.

"This is mere show-off... PM Modi's government is trying to heal the wounds of people in Manipur but the Opposition is simply staging a drama," Tarun Chugh told news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, multiple teams of the Opposition delegation visited relief camps in Manipur's Churachandpur district.

The leaders slammed the Centre for not sending a delegation and said that their visit is just a way of providing some "psychological healing" to the people in distress.

Those staying in relief camps are all very scared, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said after visiting a camp.

The Opposition leaders will accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he visits Manipur with an 'all-party delegation', he added.

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev slammed the BJP and said instead of the Opposition, the Centre should have sent a delegation to the ethnic strife-hit state.

Notably, the viral video from the state of two women being paraded naked triggered a war of words and raised concerns over the situation in the state, which is witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3.

The 21-member opposition delegation arrived in Manipur on Saturday for their two-day visit. The leaders said the purpose of their visit is to "represent the demands of the people".

Earlier in the day, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey urged the visiting INDIA leaders to contribute to the restoration of peace and order in the state.

She also called on all parties and stakeholders help put the state back on track.

The leaders of the visiting delegation said they will refrain from raising any political issues during their visit and would simply focus on getting a sense of the situation on the ground.