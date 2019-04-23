Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Odisha, Gujarat, Goa Vote In Phase 3

New Delhi:
117 parliamentary constituencies are voting across 13 states and 2 union territories. (File)
Phase three of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections began at 7 am today, and 117 parliamentary constituencies are voting across 13 states and 2 union territories. Coinciding with today's Lok Sabha elections are assembly elections in Odisha. Six Lok Sabha and 42 assembly seats in Odisha are going to polls. The counting of votes for the assembly elections in Odisha will be held simultaneously with that of the Lok Sabha or parliamentary elections on May 23, and the results will be declared the same day. Along with voting in all the 26 parliamentary constituencies in Gujarat, by-elections are also being held on four assembly seats -- Dhrangadhra, Manavadar, Unjha and Jamnagar (Rural) -- which fell vacant following the resignation of sitting Congress lawmakers who later joined the ruling BJP.
Polling for two Lok Sabha seats and bypoll for three state Assembly seats in Goa is also being held in a single phase today.
Here are the LIVE updates for Assembly Elections:
The BJP's performance in this phase will be crucial in deciding its political fortunes. It had won 62 of the 117 third phase seats in 2014.
The Congress had won 16 seats, while the remaining seats were divided between Biju Janata Dal (6), Communist Party of India- Marxist (7), Nationalist Congress Party (4), Samajwadi Party (3), Shiv Sena (2), Rashtriya Janata Dal (2), All India United Democratic Front (2), Indian Union Muslim League (2), Lok Janshakti Party (1), People's Democratic Party (1), Revolutionary Socialist Party (1), Kerala Congress-Mani (1), Communist Party of India (1), Swabhimani Paksha (1) and Trinamool Congress (1). Three seats were won by Independent candidates.
Goa bypoll candidates:
In the Goa bypolls, Congress' Joshua D'Souza, son of former deputy Chief Minister late Francis D'Souza whose death necessitated the bypoll at Mapusa assembly seat, is contesting against Congress' Sudhir Kandolkar.
In Mandrem, BJP's Dayanand Sopte is facing a challenge from Congress' Babi Bagkar and independent candidate Jeet Arolkar, while in the Shiroda Assembly bypoll, BJP's Subhash Shirodkar, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party's Deepak Dhavalikar and Congress' Mahadev Naik are engaged in a tri-corner contest.
Bypoll in Goa
Bypoll for three state Assembly seats in Goa is being held in a single phase. Polling for two Lok Sabha seats is also being held simultaneously today.
Over 1,600 polling booths have been set up for the elections in North Goa and South Goa Lok Sabha constituencies and Shiroda, Mapusa and Mandrem Assembly seats. There are 18 candidates in the fray for the three Assembly seats.
Around 11 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.
The by-elections in Shiroda and Mandrem were necessitated after their sitting Congress lawmakers resigned and joined the ruling BJP. The Mapusa seat fell vacant following the death of its sitting lawmaker.
Gujarat by-polls:
The bypolls in Gujarat were necessitated after Congress lawmakers in
the four seats quit and joined the BJP. The Talala Assembly bypoll, which was also to be held simultaneously today, was stayed by the Supreme Court.
By-elections are being held on the assembly segments of Dhrangadhra, Manavadar, Unjha and Jamnagar (Rural), which fall under Lok Sabha constituencies of Surendranagar, Porbandar, Mehsana and Jamnagar, respectively.
A total of 45 candidates are in the fray on these seats, won by the opposition Congress in the 2017 polls.
Pre-Poll Violence in Odisha
A Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate was arrested for allegedly assaulting an EC magistrate, while OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik and another BJD nominee were among 11 injured as a series of violence rocked Odisha on Sunday.
Bombs were also hurled at a BJP assembly candidate's car though none was injured. The violence started around an hour before the campaign for the third phase of polls ended on Sunday afternoon.
Over 92.56 lakh voters will decide the fate of 417 candidates in the third phase of polls for six Lok Sabha and 42 assembly seats in Odisha, where pre-poll violence have left several injured, including an EC magistrate and a ruling party candidate.
Polling is being held in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal Lok Sabha constituencies and 42 assembly segments that come under them.