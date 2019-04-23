Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Odisha, Gujarat, Goa Vote In Phase 3

117 parliamentary constituencies are voting across 13 states and 2 union territories. (File)

Phase three of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections began at 7 am today, and 117 parliamentary constituencies are voting across 13 states and 2 union territories. Coinciding with today's Lok Sabha elections are assembly elections in Odisha. Six Lok Sabha and 42 assembly seats in Odisha are going to polls. The counting of votes for the assembly elections in Odisha will be held simultaneously with that of the Lok Sabha or parliamentary elections on May 23, and the results will be declared the same day. Along with voting in all the 26 parliamentary constituencies in Gujarat, by-elections are also being held on four assembly seats -- Dhrangadhra, Manavadar, Unjha and Jamnagar (Rural) -- which fell vacant following the resignation of sitting Congress lawmakers who later joined the ruling BJP.

Polling for two Lok Sabha seats and bypoll for three state Assembly seats in Goa is also being held in a single phase today.

Here are the LIVE updates for Assembly Elections: