Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: Election Commission Announces Assembly Polls Schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana's Assembly elections.
The election for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's 90 seats will be held on September 18, September 25, and October 1, with results to be announced on October 4.
The assembly elections will take place in Haryana in October 1 and results will be out on October 4.
All regional and national political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have welcomed the decision to hold the Assembly elections in line with the directions of the Supreme Court.
The terms of the legislative assembly of Haryana ends on November 3. The poll panel also plans to hold assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir before September 30, the deadline set by the Supreme Court.
The Election Commission has visited Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana recently to oversee the poll preparedness but is yet to visit Maharashtra.
- There are a total of 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana, of which 73 are general, SC-17 and ST-0.
- There will be a total of 2.01 crore voters in Haryana, of which 1.06 crore are males, 0.95 crore are females, 4.52 lakhs are first-time voters and 40.95 lakhs are young voters.
- The electoral roll of Haryana will be published on 27th August 2024.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Haryana
- Term of Assembly ends on 3rd November 2024.
- As per draft roll published on 2.8.24 : 2.01 Crore electors in Haryana.
Jammu and Kashmir witnessed peaceful polling and zero repolls.
Election Commission of India thanks the people of Jammu and Kashmir, polling and security personnel who ensured this feat.
50 fold increase in seizures as compared to 2019 for inducement free elections.
26 special polling stations were established to cater to the Kashmiri migrant voters in various parts of the country.
Election Commission of India facilitate ease of voting to Kashmiri Migrants by simplifying the enrolment and voting process.
Kashmir valley saw historic participation with a voter turnout of 51.06%.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar addresses a press conference to announce the schedule for the General Election to Legislative Assemblies.
Here are the highlights of his address:
- We recently visited Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana to take stock of the election preparation in these places.
- A great enthusiasm was seen among the people. They wanted to participate in the election process.
- People want elections to be conducted there as early as possible.
- The long queues at the polling booth in J&K during the Lok Sabha elections are proof that people not only want change but also want to raise their voice by becoming a part of that change.
- This glimpse of hope and democracy shows that the people want to change the picture.
- They want to write their own destiny.
- The people of Jammu and Kashmir chose ballot over bullet in Lok Sabha elections
In General Elections 2024, Jammu and Kashmir saw an exceptional response to the call of democracy with a 3-decade high voter turnout of 58.58%.
Most heartening were the visuals of long queues of young, old, women voters waiting patiently to exercise their franchise.