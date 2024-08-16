Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: Election Commission Announces Assembly Polls Schedule

Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: The assembly elections will take place in Haryana in October 1.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana's Assembly elections.

The election for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's 90 seats will be held on September 18, September 25, and October 1, with results to be announced on October 4.

All regional and national political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have welcomed the decision to hold the Assembly elections in line with the directions of the Supreme Court.

The terms of the legislative assembly of Haryana ends on November 3. The poll panel also plans to hold assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir before September 30, the deadline set by the Supreme Court.

The Election Commission has visited Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana recently to oversee the poll preparedness but is yet to visit Maharashtra.

Here are LIVE Updates on Assembly Election announcement:

Aug 16, 2024 15:31 (IST) Haryana to vote on 1st October and results on October 4th.







Aug 16, 2024 15:30 (IST) Jammu and Kashmir elections to be held in three phases, which is 18th September , 25th September and 1st October. Results on 4th October.

Aug 16, 2024 15:29 (IST) There are a total of 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana, of which 73 are general, SC-17 and ST-0.

There will be a total of 2.01 crore voters in Haryana, of which 1.06 crore are males, 0.95 crore are females, 4.52 lakhs are first-time voters and 40.95 lakhs are young voters.

The electoral roll of Haryana will be published on 27th August 2024.

Aug 16, 2024 15:22 (IST) Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Haryana

Term of Assembly ends on 3rd November 2024.

As per draft roll published on 2.8.24 : 2.01 Crore electors in Haryana.

Aug 16, 2024 15:15 (IST) Jammu and Kashmir witnessed peaceful polling and zero repolls.

Election Commission of India thanks the people of Jammu and Kashmir, polling and security personnel who ensured this feat.

50 fold increase in seizures as compared to 2019 for inducement free elections.



Aug 16, 2024 15:14 (IST) 26 special polling stations were established to cater to the Kashmiri migrant voters in various parts of the country.

Election Commission of India facilitate ease of voting to Kashmiri Migrants by simplifying the enrolment and voting process.



Aug 16, 2024 15:13 (IST) Kashmir valley saw historic participation with a voter turnout of 51.06%.

