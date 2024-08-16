Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana Assembly Polls: Facts, Figures Explained In Graphics

The results for both the states will be announced on October 4. (Representational)

The assembly poll dates for Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana have been announced today by the Election Commission of India. Jammu and Kashmir's historic first assembly polls for 90 seats since the scrapping of Article 370 will be held in three phases - September 18, September 25, and October 1. Haryana, however, will vote in a single phase on October 1. The results for both the states will be announced on October 4.

Here are the dates, facts and figures for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls explained in graphics-

Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 90 seats across 20 districts. Out of these 90 seats, 74 are general seats while 9 and 7 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes, respectively.

Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 87.09 lakh voters, out of which, 44.46 lakh voters are male and 42.62 lakh are female. The Union Territory has around 3.71 lakh first-time voters.

Photo Credit: ECI

Jammu and Kashmir has 82,590 voters with disabilities (PwDs), 2660 centenarian voters, 169 third gender voters and 73,943 voters aged 85 or above.

Photo Credit: ECI

In Jammu and Kashmir, 24 constituencies will vote in Phase 1 on September 18 (highlighted in yellow), 26 constituencies will vote in Phase 2 on September 25 (highlighted in blue), and 40 constituencies will vote in Phase 3 on October 1 (highlighted in orange).

Photo Credit: ECI

Haryana has a total of 90 seats across 22 districts, out of which, 73 are general seats while 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Haryana has a total of 2.01 crore voters, out of which, 1.06 crore are male, 95 lakh are female and 4.52 lakh are first-time voters.

Photo Credit: ECI

Haryana has 1.5 lakh voters with disabilities (PwDs), 10,321 centenarian voters, 459 third gender voters and 2.55 lakh voters aged 85 or above.

Photo Credit: ECI

All 90 constituencies of Haryana will vote in a single phase on October 1 and the results will be announced on October 4.