Haryana And Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Exit Poll 2024: Date, Time, When And Where To Watch

The voting for 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, the first in almost a decade, took place in three phases - September 18, September 25 and October 1. While voting for 90 seats in Haryana state polls is underway.

The votes for both will be counted on October 8. The focus now shifts to exit polls, which try to predict election outcomes by interviewing voters right after they have cast their votes.

Banned during the voting process, exit polls can be made public 30 minutes after voting ends.

This is to ensure that the polls don't influence people while they are still voting, but also still allows for immediate analysis and discussion once the process is complete.

Warning: The exit polls do not always get it right. They have been way off the mark in the past.

Exit Polls 2024: Date And Time

TV channels and websites will broadcast exit poll data on October 5 after 6.30 PM.

Exit polls are calculated using a combination of sampling methods and statistical analysis by various agencies.

Where To Watch Exit Poll Results

