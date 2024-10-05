Live Updates: After Jammu And Kashmir, Haryana Elections, Time For Exit Poll

Exit Poll 2024 Live: Voters show ink-marked fingers after casting vote for Haryana polls

After high-octane campaigns and elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, it's time for Exit Polls. Jammu and Kashmir is all set to get a new government after the assembly elections held over three phases - September 18, September 25 and October 1 - after a gap of 10 years.

Voting is underway in Haryana and will go on till 6 pm. A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in all 90 assembly constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths have been set up for voting.

The results for the Haryana Assembly elections will be declared along with those of Jammu and Kashmir on October 8.

Health Warning: Exit polls are not always accurate.

Here are the Live Updates on Poll of Exit Polls:

Oct 05, 2024 17:08 (IST) Haryana And Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Exit Poll 2024: Date, Time, When And Where To Watch

The voting for 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, the first in almost a decade, took place in three phases - September 18, September 25 and October 1. While voting for 90 seats in Haryana state polls is underway.

Oct 05, 2024 16:58 (IST) Poll of exit poll: Farooq Abdullah rules out post-poll alliance with BJP

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday asserted that his party would not forge a post-poll alliance with the BJP for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We cannot go with the BJP. The vote which we have got here is the vote against the BJP. The difficulties they put the Muslims in, bulldozed their shops, houses, mosques and schools, do you think we will go with them?" Mr Abdullah told PTI videos.

Oct 05, 2024 16:50 (IST) Exit Poll Election Results: Bhupinder Hooda Predicts Haryana Result

"There is a pro-Congress wave in Haryana. The Congress is coming, BJP is going. Every section of society is frustrated with the BJP and looking up to Congress. The Congress will form government in Haryana," said former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Oct 05, 2024 16:42 (IST) Exit Poll Election Results: No Anti-Incumbency In Haryana," Says Haryana Chief Minister

"There is no anti-incumbency. Congress doesn't have the public mandate. It will be a historic win for the BJP." said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Haryana results

Oct 05, 2024 16:37 (IST) Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, Naveen Jindal: It's Considered Auspicious: BJP MP Goes To Poll On A Horse

BJP MP Naveen Jindal today cast his vote for the Haryana Assembly elections and expressed confidence in the party's victory, saying that the people of the state will bless the party.

Oct 05, 2024 16:34 (IST) Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024 Exit Poll: Pink polling stations during third phase of Jammu and Kashmir polls

Pink polling stations specifically designed to attract women voters were introduced by election officers in the third and final phase of voting in Jammu and Kashmir.

Oct 05, 2024 16:29 (IST) Haryana Elections 2024 Exit Poll: Haryana groom halts at polling booth first, then heads for wedding

A groombecame the centre of attraction at a polling booth in Kurukshetra on Saturday as he reached there to cast his vote before reaching his wedding venue. "I want to give a message to all that casting votes is very important. Nobody should waste a vote," Sunil Kumar said after voting at the polling booth in the Ladwa assembly seat.

Oct 05, 2024 16:28 (IST) Exit Poll Election Results: Candidates, supporters guard EVM strong rooms ahead of counting

In Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, candidates and their supporters of every party have been camping outside the EVM strong rooms ahead of counting of votes. Counting of votes of 90 assembly segments across Jammu and Kashmir will take place on October 8.




