Big Win For Congress In Haryana, Show Early Exit Polls

The Congress is poised to win and win big in Haryana, a state ruled by the BJP for the last decade, show four exit polls.

The exit polls do not always get it right. They have been way off the mark in the past. The most recent example being the Lok Sabha polls where they went horribly off target.

Dainik Bhaskar predicts 44-54 seats for the Congress in the 90-member state assembly, a huge jump from the 31 seats it won the last time. The same poll gives BJP anywhere between 15-29, which is a huge slide from the 40 seats it won in the 2019 polls.

Another poll, Dhruv Research, gives Congress 50-60 seats, which is way above the majority mark of 46. It gives BJP anywhere between 22-32 seats.

Peoples Pulse shows the Congress will win anyhwere between 49-61 seats while it says the BJP may get only 20-32 seats.

Yet another exit poll, Republic Bharat-Matrize predicts a whopping 55-62 for the Congress, while it predicts only 18-24 seats for the BJP.