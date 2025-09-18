"Assaulted, Abandoned By US Cop Husband": Hyderabad Woman Writes To Centre

A 25-year-old woman from Hyderabad has alleged mental harassment and physical assault by her cop husband in Chicago, and has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his urgent intervention in the matter.

The woman claimed she was in a "state of distress and humiliation" and was left stranded in India after her husband forcibly took away her legal documents before fleeing to the US.

There was no immediate comment from Mr Uddin or his lawyer on the allegations but reports suggested he claimed that the couple separated on the basis of a mutual understanding and that divorce proceedings are underway in the US. Authorities in both India and the US are yet to comment on the matter.

In her letter to Mr Jaishankar on August 22, the victim, Hana Ahmed Khan, accused her husband Mohammed Zain Uddin, a US national, of subjecting her to continuous "emotional abuse, physical harassment and mental torture" since they got married on June 22, 2022.

Ms Khan claimed trouble broke out after Mr Uddin, an officer with the Chicago Police Department, returned to the US shortly after their marriage in Hyderabad and refused to take her with him for nearly two years.

She said she eventually travelled to the US on February 17, 2024 after Mr Uddin processed her visa. "Unfortunately, upon my arrival, I was subjected to emotional abuse, physical harassment, and mental torture. Despite these challenges, I remained hopeful that the situation would improve. However, the mistreatment continued," she said in the letter.

She later told reporters that at one point she summoned the cops to complain after her husband assaulted her. "The cops let him off with a warning," she said.

She alleged that her husband coerced her to initiate divorce proceedings despite her objection.

After she received her Social Security Card and Green Card, "in what appeared to be an attempt to reconcile", Ms Khan said Mr Uddin suggested they travel to India and later go for an Umrah - a religious pilgrimage - in Saudi Arabia. The couple checked into a hotel for their stay.

"He then asked me to visit my family. While I was away, I received a call from the hotel management informing me that my luggage had been removed from the room and that my husband had checked out and left for the airport," she said in the letter.

She added that on returning to the hotel, she found her belongings, including her passport, green card and personal jewellery, missing.

She sought the External Affairs Minister's help to retrieve her documents and return to the US to enable her to fight her case against her husband legally.

"I went to the consulate (in Hyderabad) but did not get much help. I have been struggling for the last four to five months," she told reporters.

In a separate police complaint, the woman alleged her family spent Rs 20 lakh on her wedding and even provided gold and gifts that were sought as dowry.

